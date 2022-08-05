Kevin Streelman shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Kevin Streelman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 86th at even par; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, Zach Johnson, and Martin Trainer are tied for 7th at 7 under.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Streelman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Streelman at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Streelman's 138 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.