Kevin Kisner shoots 3-over 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 9 of 13 fairways and 7 of 17 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Kisner finished his day in 156th at 6 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kisner hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.

After a 222 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Kisner chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Kisner's tee shot went 180 yards to the fringe and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kisner's 136 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Kisner chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kisner to 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Kisner's tee shot went 145 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.