Kevin Chappell shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Kevin Chappell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 86th at even par; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, Zach Johnson, and Martin Trainer are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Chappell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 seventh green, Chappell suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Chappell at 1 over for the round.