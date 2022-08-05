Kelly Kraft shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Kelly Kraft hit 14 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his round tied for 66th at 1 under; Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 7 under; and Michael Gligic, Alex Smalley, and Russell Henley are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Kraft got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Kraft's tee shot went 174 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 3 over for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kraft's 89 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 3 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kraft had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 3 over for the round.