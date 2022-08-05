Bogey-free 2-under 68 by Keith Mitchell in the second round at the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Keith Mitchell hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his round tied for 24th at 4 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Keith Mitchell's 105 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Keith Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Mitchell had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.