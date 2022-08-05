K.H. Lee shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, K.H. Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 44th at 2 under; Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Russell Henley and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Matthew NeSmith and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a 329 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Lee chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Lee's 136 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Lee chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.