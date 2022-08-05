Justin Rose shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Justin Rose hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Rose finished his round tied for 66th at 1 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Rose reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Rose at 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Rose hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rose had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 235-yard par-3 12th, Rose missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Rose's 108 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Rose hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 4 under for the round.