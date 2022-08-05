  • Justin Lower shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Justin Lower makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Lower makes short birdie putt at Wyndham

    In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Justin Lower makes birdie on the par-3 12th hole.