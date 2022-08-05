Justin Lower shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Justin Lower hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lower finished his round tied for 45th at 2 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Brian Stuard, Satoshi Kodaira, Brett Drewitt, Andrew Putnam, and Blake McShea are tied for 7th at 6 under.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Lower hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Lower's 142 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Lower had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lower hit an approach shot from 199 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Lower hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Lower's 148 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 4 under for the round.