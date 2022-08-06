Joshua Creel putts himself to an even-par second round of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Joshua Creel hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Creel finished his day tied for 88th at even par; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Joshua Creel got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Joshua Creel to 1 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Creel chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to even-par for the round.

Creel missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Creel's 77 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 2 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Creel had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Creel to even for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Creel hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Creel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 2 under for the round.

Creel got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to 1 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Creel's tee shot went 136 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 36 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.