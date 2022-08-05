Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Joseph Bramlett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 64th at 1 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Brian Stuard, Satoshi Kodaira, Brett Drewitt, Andrew Putnam, and Blake McShea are tied for 7th at 6 under.

After a 314 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Bramlett chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bramlett had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.