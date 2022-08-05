Joohyung Kim shoots 6-under 64 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Joohyung Kim hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 1st at 9 under with Brandon Wu and John Huh; Sungjae Im and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 7 under; and Satoshi Kodaira and Russell Henley are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Kim's tee shot went 177 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Kim had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Kim's 97 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kim had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Kim hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kim's 86 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 6 under for the round.