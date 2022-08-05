Jonathan Byrd shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Jonathan Byrd hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Byrd finished his round tied for 65th at 1 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; John Huh and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Sungjae Im is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Byrd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Byrd to 1 under for the round.