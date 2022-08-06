Jonas Blixt putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Jonas Blixt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Blixt finished his round tied for 141st at 6 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Jonas Blixt got a double bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Jonas Blixt to 2 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blixt to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Blixt hit his 214 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Blixt to 2 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Blixt hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.