John Huh shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

John Huh hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Huh finished his round tied for 4th at 8 under with Brian Stuard, Sungjae Im, and Russell Henley; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Anirban Lahiri and Davis Riley are tied for 8th at 7 under.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to even for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Huh hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Huh had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Huh to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Huh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Huh had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Huh's 118 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.