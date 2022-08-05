Joel Dahmen shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Joel Dahmen hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 29th at 3 under; John Huh is in 1st at 10 under; Joohyung Kim, Ryan Moore, and Brandon Wu are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley is in 5th at 8 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Dahmen at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Dahmen hit an approach shot from 96 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Dahmen had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Dahmen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.