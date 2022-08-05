Jim Knous shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Jim Knous hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Knous finished his round in 148th at 7 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Brian Stuard, Satoshi Kodaira, Brett Drewitt, Andrew Putnam, and Blake McShea are tied for 7th at 6 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Knous got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Knous to 2 over for the round.

Knous got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knous to 3 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Knous chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to 2 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Knous hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Knous's 109 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to even-par for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Knous had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Knous to 2 over for the round.

Knous got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knous to 3 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Knous tee shot went 151 yards to the left side of the fairway, his chip went 24 yards to the green, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Knous had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knous to 4 over for the round.