Jim Herman shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Jim Herman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 109th at 1 over; John Huh is in 1st at 10 under; Joohyung Kim, Ryan Moore, and Brandon Wu are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley is in 5th at 8 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Herman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Herman hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to even for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.