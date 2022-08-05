Jason Dufner shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Jason Dufner hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 64th at 1 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Satoshi Kodaira, Brett Drewitt, Andrew Putnam, and Blake McShea are tied for 7th at 6 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

After a 246 yard drive on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Dufner chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Dufner to 3 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Dufner to 3 over for the round.