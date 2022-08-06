Jared Wolfe shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Jared Wolfe hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wolfe finished his round tied for 50th at 2 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Wolfe had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wolfe to even for the round.

Wolfe got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Wolfe hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to even-par for the round.