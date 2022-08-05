James Hahn shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, James Hahn hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his round tied for 44th at 2 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Russell Henley and John Huh are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Sungjae Im is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hahn chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Hahn chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Hahn's tee shot went 138 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.