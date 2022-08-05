J.T. Poston shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

J.T. Poston hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 23rd at 4 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Poston missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

Poston hit his drive 357 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 175-yard par-3 16th, Poston missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Poston to 1 under for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to even-par for the round.