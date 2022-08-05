J.J. Spaun shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, J.J. Spaun hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 120th at 2 over; John Huh is in 1st at 10 under; Joohyung Kim, Ryan Moore, and Brandon Wu are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley is in 5th at 8 under.

Spaun got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Spaun got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Spaun hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to even for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.