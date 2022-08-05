-
J.J. Spaun shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.J. Spaun makes 14-foot putt for birdie at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, J.J. Spaun makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, J.J. Spaun hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 120th at 2 over; John Huh is in 1st at 10 under; Joohyung Kim, Ryan Moore, and Brandon Wu are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley is in 5th at 8 under.
Spaun got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.
At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Spaun got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Spaun to 2 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Spaun hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to even for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.
