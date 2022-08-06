Henrik Norlander putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Henrik Norlander hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Norlander finished his round tied for 24th at 4 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Henrik Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henrik Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Norlander's 147 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Norlander's tee shot went 135 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Norlander had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.