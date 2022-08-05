Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Hayden Buckley in the second round at the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Hayden Buckley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Buckley finished his round tied for 65th at 1 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Ryan Moore and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 7 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Hayden Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hayden Buckley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Buckley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Buckley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.