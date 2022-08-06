Harry Higgs putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Harry Higgs hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgs finished his round tied for 39th at 3 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Harry Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Higgs had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Higgs hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 2 under for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Higgs's 87 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.