Harris English shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Harris English hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. English finished his round tied for 124th at 3 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; John Huh and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, English's 137 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

English got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving English to even-par for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, English's tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, English had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 over for the round.

English got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 4 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, English reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved English to 3 over for the round.

English had a 366-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 2 and three putting for a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved English to 4 over for the round.