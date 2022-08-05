  • Harold Varner III finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Harold Varner III attacks flagstick to set up birdie at Wyndham

    In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.