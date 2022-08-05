Harold Varner III finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Harold Varner III hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 89th at even par; Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 7 under; and Alex Smalley and Russell Henley are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Varner III had a 358-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 2 and three putting for a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.

Varner III hit his tee at the green on the 174-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Varner III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Varner III to even for the round.