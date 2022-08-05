Hank Lebioda putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Hank Lebioda hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lebioda finished his round tied for 101st at 1 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Hank Lebioda got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hank Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Lebioda's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lebioda to 2 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Lebioda's tee shot went 200 yards to the fringe, his second shot went 21 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 4 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 3 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Lebioda hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 over for the round.