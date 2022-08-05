Greyson Sigg shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Greyson Sigg hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Sigg finished his round tied for 108th at 1 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Russell Henley is in 5th at 8 under; and Sungjae Im is in 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Sigg's 113 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Sigg chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Sigg got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Sigg had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Sigg chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.

Sigg got a double bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Sigg to 2 under for the round.