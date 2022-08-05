Grayson Murray shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Grayson Murray hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Murray finished his round in 151st at 9 over; Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 7 under; and Satoshi Kodaira and Russell Henley are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Murray got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Murray had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to even for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Murray got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Murray to even-par for the round.

Murray had a fantastic chip-in on the 223-yard par-3 seventh. His tee shot went 178 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 6 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even for the round.

At the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Murray got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 2 over for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Murray got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Murray to 3 over for the round.

Murray got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 4 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 3 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Murray's tee shot went 152 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 5 over for the round.

Murray hit his tee shot 305 yards to the native area on the 507-yard par-4 18th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Murray to 6 over for the round.