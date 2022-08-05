  • Grayson Murray shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Grayson Murray makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Grayson Murray cards back-to-back birdies on No. 15 at Wyndham

    In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Grayson Murray makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.