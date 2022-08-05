Garrick Higgo shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Garrick Higgo hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Higgo finished his round tied for 133rd at 4 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; John Huh and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Higgo's tee shot went 186 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Higgo got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 2 over for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 3 over for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Higgo chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Higgo's 74 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 over for the round.