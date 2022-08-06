Dylan Wu shoots 7-over 77 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Dylan Wu hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Wu finished his round in 149th at 11 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wu to even for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Wu's tee shot went 178 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 6 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 7 over for the round.