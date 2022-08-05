Doug Ghim shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Doug Ghim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 98th at 1 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Martin Trainer are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ghim to 2 over for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ghim to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ghim had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 over for the round.