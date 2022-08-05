Doc Redman putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Wyndham Championship

Doc Redman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his round tied for 66th at 1 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, Zach Johnson, and Martin Trainer are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Doc Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Doc Redman to 1 over for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Redman chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Redman at 1 over for the round.