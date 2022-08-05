Denny McCarthy shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 128th at 3 over; Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 7 under; and Satoshi Kodaira, Alex Smalley, and Russell Henley are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, McCarthy's tee shot went 146 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, McCarthy had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, McCarthy's 107 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, McCarthy's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McCarthy hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McCarthy hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.