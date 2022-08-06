Dawie van der Walt shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Dawie van der Walt hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his round tied for 101st at 1 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, van der Walt suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put van der Walt at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, van der Walt had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

Van der Walt got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 4 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, van der Walt reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put van der Walt at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, van der Walt hit an approach shot from 194 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 2 over for the round.

Van der Walt missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 over for the round.