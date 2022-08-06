  • Davis Riley putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Davis Riley makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Davis Riley nearly aces No. 16 at Wyndham

    In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Davis Riley makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.