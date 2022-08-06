Davis Riley putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Davis Riley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Riley finished his round tied for 7th at 7 under with Anirban Lahiri and Brian Stuard; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Davis Riley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Davis Riley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Riley hit an approach shot from 225 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Riley had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 4 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Riley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting, moving Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Riley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

Riley hit his tee at the green on the 175-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Riley to 4 under for the round.