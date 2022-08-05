Davis Love III shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Davis Love III hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Love III finished his round tied for 131st at 4 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Love III tee shot went 154 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 2 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Love III's 105 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Love III to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Love III chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Love III to 2 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Love III's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 12 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Love III got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 4 over for the round.