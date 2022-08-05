  • Davis Love III shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Davis Love III makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
    Davis Love III holes a 12-foot birdie putt at Wyndham

