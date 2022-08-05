  • David Skinns shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, David Skinns makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    David Skinns makes 14-foot putt for birdie at Wyndham

