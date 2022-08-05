David Skinns shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, David Skinns hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Skinns finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Russell Henley is in 5th at 8 under; and Sungjae Im is in 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Skinns's 105 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to even-par for the round.

Skinns got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Skinns had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Skinns to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Skinns's 139 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Skinns's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Skinns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Skinns to 1 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Skinns hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to even for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Skinns reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Skinns at 1 under for the round.