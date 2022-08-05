David Lipsky rebounds from poor front in second round of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, David Lipsky hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Lipsky finished his round tied for 28th at 3 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Ryan Moore and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 7 under.

David Lipsky got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving David Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Lipsky got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lipsky to 2 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Lipsky hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Lipsky's 91 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Lipsky got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lipsky to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Lipsky had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Lipsky had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.