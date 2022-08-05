David Lingmerth shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, David Lingmerth hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his round tied for 88th at even par; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; John Huh and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Lingmerth's 97 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

Lingmerth got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to even-par for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Lingmerth hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lingmerth at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lingmerth had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lingmerth to even for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Lingmerth hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Lingmerth's 141 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to even-par for the round.