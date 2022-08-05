Strong putting brings Danny Willett an even-par round two of the Wyndham Championship

Danny Willett hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Willett finished his round tied for 145th at 5 over; Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, Russell Henley, and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 7 under; and Satoshi Kodaira is in 7th at 6 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Danny Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Danny Willett to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Willett to 2 over for the round.

After a 221 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Willett chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Willett to 3 over for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Willett had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to even for the round.