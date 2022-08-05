Curtis Thompson shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Curtis Thompson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 105th at 1 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Brian Stuard, Satoshi Kodaira, Brett Drewitt, Andrew Putnam, and Blake McShea are tied for 7th at 6 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Thompson hit an approach shot from 165 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Thompson hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Thompson hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 eighth. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Thompson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Thompson at 3 under for the round.

After a 360 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Thompson hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 4 under for the round.