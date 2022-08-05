Corey Conners putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Corey Conners hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Conners finished his round tied for 67th at 1 under; Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 7 under; and Satoshi Kodaira and Russell Henley are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Corey Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Corey Conners to 1 over for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Conners had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Conners's 116 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

Conners missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Conners to even for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Conners had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.