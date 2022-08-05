  • Cole Hammer shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Cole Hammer makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Cole Hammer nearly aces No. 16 at Wyndham

    In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Cole Hammer makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.