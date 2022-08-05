Cole Hammer shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Cole Hammer hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hammer finished his round tied for 129th at 3 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Russell Henley is in 5th at 8 under; and Sungjae Im is in 6th at 7 under.

Hammer got a double bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hammer to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hammer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hammer to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hammer's 102 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Hammer had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hammer to 3 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Hammer's tee shot went 160 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hammer chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hammer at 4 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hammer chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to 3 over for the round.