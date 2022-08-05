Christiaan Bezuidenhout finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 16th at 4 under; Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 7 under; and Michael Gligic, Alex Smalley, and Russell Henley are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Bezuidenhout's 153 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Bezuidenhout got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt saving par. This put Bezuidenhout at even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Bezuidenhout had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Bezuidenhout had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Bezuidenhout's 90 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.