Chris Stroud shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Chris Stroud hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stroud finished his round tied for 65th at 1 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; John Huh and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Sungjae Im is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stroud to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to even for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Stroud hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

Stroud got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to even-par for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Stroud hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to even for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Stroud got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stroud to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Stroud had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stroud to even-par for the round.