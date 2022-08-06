Chris Gotterup shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Chris Gotterup hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gotterup finished his day tied for 65th at 1 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Gotterup got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gotterup to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Gotterup's 118 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Gotterup had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Gotterup hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Gotterup had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gotterup to 3 under for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Gotterup got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.

Gotterup got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Gotterup had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Gotterup had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gotterup to 1 under for the round.