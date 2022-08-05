Chez Reavie putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Chez Reavie hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his round tied for 64th at 1 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; John Huh and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Sungjae Im are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 11th, Chez Reavie's 187 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Reavie's tee shot went 177 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Reavie got a double bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Reavie had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.