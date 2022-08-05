Chesson Hadley shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Chesson Hadley hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 17th at 5 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hadley had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Hadley hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hadley's 82 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Hadley hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 16th green, Hadley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hadley at 3 under for the round.